Art-inspired home in Sonoma listed for $3,950,000

Slide 1 of 22 19450 7th Street East, Sonoma - $3,950,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,310 square feet. Lot size: 1.10 acres. Year built: 2012. This is the entrance to this house from the street. There’s a long gravel path lined with greenery, and the front of the house is obscured by an artistic privacy wall.

Slide 2 of 22 Rock garden. Approaching the house, this privacy wall is complemented by a carefully planned rock garden.

Slide 3 of 22 Front of house. The entrance to the house is straight lines and clean angles. There’s. carefully maintained rock walkway leading to the front door with flat, rectangular cement steps.

Slide 4 of 22 Front of house. From this view, the square glass tiles around the custom front door can be seen, along with the circular window on the side wall.

Slide 5 of 22 Living room. This house was built in 2012, and this room is meant to convey both minimalism and modernism with a plain black-and-white palette, recessed lighting, and custom couches.

Slide 6 of 22 Living room. This view of the living room reveals another skylight and a wall of glass sliding doors providing easy access to the outside areas.

Slide 7 of 22 Living room. This view of the living room reveals a third skylight, as well as shows the overall open layout of this room.

Slide 8 of 22 Kitchen. This is the island in the kitchen, it’s complete with an 8-burner stovetop and a built-in wine refrigerator.

Slide 9 of 22 Kitchen. From this view of the kitchen, how sizable the center island is can be easily seen, as well as the built-in espresso maker in the far corner.

Slide 10 of 22 Kitchen. There’s a set of counter-to-ceiling windows behind the sink, adding to the natural lighting in the kitchen.

Slide 11 of 22 Dining area. This modernist dining table is near the kitchen, has seating for 6 people, and is located next to a custom fireplace. There is additional seating available at the kitchen island, as well.

Slide 12 of 22 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom follows the minimalist aesthetic, apart from the addition of a large modern art sculpture of a glazed candy apple in the corner.

Slide 13 of 22 Primary bedroom. The smoked glass wall slides open to reveal the living room.

Slide 14 of 22 Primary bedroom. This view shows that the bedroom can also be accessed by a standard door, and includes a window to enjoy the outside views.

Slide 15 of 22 Primary bedroom. Viewing this room from the foot of the bed shows that besides the sliding glass wall, there are two additional entryways.

Slide 16 of 22 Primary bathroom. This bathroom is minimalist, with the addition of a large, circular window to keep the overall aesthetic.

Slide 17 of 22 Office. This office is bare minimum, with the circular window being used in this workspace, as well.

Slide 18 of 22 Office. Instead of a standard closet, there’s an area set aside with shelves for storage and a curtain to keep it covered.

Slide 19 of 22 Backyard. The backyard area features this custom sport pool that includes hand-laid tiles and a retractable cover.

Slide 20 of 22 Pool area. There’s a sizable poolhouse at the end of the pool, and plenty of room around it for relaxing.

Slide 21 of 22 Firepit. There’s a firepit area set up on a custom patio area.

Slide 22 of 22 Aerial view. This photo shows how the 1.10 acres are laid out, with the trees and greenery at the front, then the rock garden, and the house set further back to ensure privacy.