Art-inspired home in Sonoma listed for $3,950,000

This unique Sonoma home was inspired by the Farnsworth House in Chicago and the Maison de Verre (House of Glass) in Paris.
Built in 2012, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is set toward the back of a 1.10-acre lot, providing much privacy.
The interior features many extras, such as a kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, a built-in espresso machine and wine fridge.
The backyard is professionally landscaped and features mature palm trees, Satsuma mandarin trees and a grove of Arbequina olives.
Adding to the property’s uniqueness is a custom sport pool, which includes hand-laid tiles and a retractable cover.
The home is near historic Sonoma Plaza as well as the Sonoma bike path.
19450 7th Street East, Sonoma is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt R Sevenau of Compass
