Calistoga estate on 21 acres listed for $5,995,000

Designed in 2019 and built in 2020, this house is located near the Mayacamas Mountains and offers panoramic views on all sides.

The home was designed by Signum Architecture, built by Fairweather and Associates, and features landscape design by Terremoto/Alain Peauroi.

The interior of this house is designed by Alison Damonte, and all spaces are open with views available from every room.

The backyard area includes a pool, an outdoor kitchen and a tennis court.

8495 Franz Valley School Road, Calistoga is listed by Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty and Joel Toller of Coldwell Banker Brokers

