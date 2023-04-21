For Sale

Currently listed homes under 800k in Windsor

According to Rocket Homes, Windsor is a currently a sellers market, which means prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster. The median prices of homes recently sold in Windsor was $790,000, and most of the houses on the listings looked at had sold within days, and not many were less than this stated median sold price.

World Population Review shows that the current 2023 population in the town of Windsor is 25,628, and realtor.com shows that the current number of homes currently listed for sale is 57.

Comments