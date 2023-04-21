Currently listed homes under 800k in Windsor

Slide 1 of 18 809 Bond Place, Windsor - $675,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,442 square feet. Lot size: 4,500 square feet. Year built: 1989. Listed as move-in ready, this 1980s house has an open floor plan and is close to three different parks.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room features a tall, sloped ceiling which helps to make this already spacious room feel even larger.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is compact which makes for less yardwork, and the main areas for sitting and relaxing are on this deck.

Slide 4 of 18 1379 Birdie Drive, Windsor - $799,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,811 square feet. Lot size: 6,573 square feet. Year built: 1999. This clean looking house is a Christopherson home built in a Spanish colonial style and features over 1,800 square feet of interior space.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room features wood floors and a front picture window.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This backyard is low maintenance with a cement patio for entertaining and decorative rocks for the landscaping.

Slide 7 of 18 8039 Leno Drive, Windsor - $745,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,476 square feet. Lot size: 4,400 square feet. Year built: 2006. Built in 2006, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has a carefully landscaped front yard and is within walking distance to the Town Green and Russian River Brewing.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This spacious floor plan showcases wood floors, recessed lighting, and easy access to the backyard.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This yard has a small concrete patio and a well-maintained lawn. The rest of the plants in this yard are in pots or mature trees.

Slide 10 of 18 793 Stellar Lane, Windsor - $775,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,868 square feet. Lot size: 8,525 square feet. Year built: 1990. This spacious 2 story house is on a corner lot and is within walking distance to Windsor Town Green and Keiser park.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Though this house was built in 1990, it's been well-maintained and updated through the years.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. Set up to be used so children have a place to place, this yard is sizable and the only landscaping is a well-used lawn area.

Slide 13 of 18 259 Bouquet Circle, Windsor - $800,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,998 square feet. Lot size: 4,299 square feet. Year built: 2000. With nearly 2,000 square feet of interior space, this tall, 2-story home has a carefully landscaped front yard with two mature trees in the front.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room has a gas fireplace for warmth and an inset area for shelving and the television.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The yard area has professionally laid flagstone patio areas, and areas left open to add more plants if desired.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 790 Glen Miller Drive, Windsor - $539,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 696 square feet. Lot size: 2,117 square feet. Year built: 1995. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is part of a duplex and has an interior space of 696 square feet.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room area is part of an open floor plan, with a high ceiling that helps add the feeling of more space.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. Though on the smaller side, this backyard has enough space for a cement patio and area set aside for planting.