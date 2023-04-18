Stunning Windsor equestrian estate recently listed for $8,795,000

Slide 1 of 24 11651 Brooks Rd, Windsor - $8,795,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 6,200 square feet. Lot size: 197.78 acres. Year built: 1992 Set on almost 200 acres of land, this view emphasizes the panoramic views of the Mayacamas as well as the surrounding hills in Windsor.

Slide 2 of 24 Front porch. The front porch area is wide, with custom stone tilework and an oversize front door.

Slide 3 of 24 Entrance. Entering this home, the custom front doors open into a rustic-looking tiled entry with a high ceiling and wrought-iron chandelier.

Slide 4 of 24 Great room/living room. This great room has a high, beamed ceiling, fireplace, and an oversized window to allow plenty of natural light in.

Slide 5 of 24 Great room/living room. This picture shows the view of the mountains from the large picture window.

Slide 6 of 24 Great room/living room. The gas fireplace is large enough to heat the open room and has a quartz or marble hearth.

Slide 7 of 24 Living room. Directly adjacent to the great room is this smaller, more casual living room area.

Slide 8 of 24 Kitchen. This spacious kitchen has professional-grade appliances and a high ceiling with wooden support beams.

Slide 9 of 24 Casual dining area. Next to the kitchen are two casual dining areas, one situated at the countertop, and this wooden table with room to seat 4 people.

Slide 10 of 24 Formal dining room. This formal dining area has its’ own room with a table with room for 8 people, a custom wood beamed ceiling, and a large window to take advantage of the outside view.

Slide 11 of 24 Primary bedroom. This primary bedroom is a large, open space with a sitting area, a custom wood ceiling, and a set of glass doors offering access directly to the backyard area.

Slide 12 of 24 Primary bedroom. This sitting area is part of the primary bedroom, and is spacious enough to be used as a working area or personal library.

Slide 13 of 24 Primary bedroom. This view shows the entirety of the primary bedroom, and the fireplace and custom underlighting around the perimeter of the ceiling can clearly be seen.

Slide 14 of 24 Office. This executive-style office space has windows on the two main walls, a comfortable seating area, and the tidy workspace with the computer screen mounted to the wall.

Slide 15 of 24 Backyard dining area. This house includes a number of different patio areas, and this casual dining space is located adjacent to the kitchen inside.

Slide 16 of 24 Outdoor seating. This outdoor patio is under a pergola for shade, and a large fireplace for chilly days or evenings.

Slide 17 of 24 Pool. This pool is positioned so those using or relaxing poolside have a panoramic view of the mountains.

Slide 18 of 24 Pond. There’s a recreational pond on the acreage.

Slide 19 of 24 Pond. The pond can be used for swimming or boating.

Slide 20 of 24 Equine facility. This equestrian facility is over 40,000 square feet.

Slide 21 of 24 Workshop. There’s a professional workshop located in the equestrian facility.

Slide 22 of 24 Riding arena. There’s a sizable area set aside for riding horses.

Slide 23 of 24 Horse stalls. There are 22 stalls for the horses.

Slide 24 of 24 Aerial view. This view shows the expanse of the acreage included with this home.