Stunning Windsor equestrian estate recently listed for $8,795,000

This 6,200-square-foot house is situated on close to 200 acres, and the property is comprised of 3 separate, contiguous parcels which allow for the addition of other homes to be built.
The acreage this house is on includes panoramic views, a 40,000 square foot equestrian facility that houses 22 stalls, paddocks, a round pen, riding arenas, horse and cattle turnout pastures, caretaker housing, RV storage, and a private recreational lake.
The main house features timber-beamed ceilings, an office area, a formal dining room, and a professional kitchen. Outdoors, the yard area is landscaped with fenced gardens, an outdoor lounge area, a pool, a spa, and a dining terrace.
Located in Windsor, this house is close to downtown Healdsburg, the Sonoma County Airport, and well as the Mayacama Golf Club.
11651 Brooks Road, Windsor is listed by Sheryl Morgensen and Joshua J McAdam of Sotheby’s International Realty
