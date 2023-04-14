Currently listed historic Sonoma County homes

Slide 1 of 18 725 Monroe Street, Santa Rosa - $1,850,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,864 square feet. Lot size: 7,501 square feet. Year built: 1905. Built in 1905, this spacious house has been carefully maintained through the years and updated with a low-maintenance front yard.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This long living room area features wood flooring, a tall, vaulted ceiling, and a wall with five sizable windows to help open up the space.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is low maintenance, with carefully laid stone pavers and almost no landscaping.

Slide 4 of 18 612 G Street, Petaluma - $595,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 672 square feet. Lot size: 2,400 square feet. Year built: 1920. According to his listing, this historic home has not only been updated to be more accessible, it is also located in a historically unique neighborhood. There are parks, restaurants and shopping all close by.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The interior of the house is 672 square feet, so every part of the living room is carefully arranged to get the most use out of the space.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This backyard has been cleared out and covered with bark, making this an extremely low-maintenance yard.

Slide 7 of 18 620 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg - $1,777,700 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,716 square feet. Lot size: 0.26 acres. Year built: 1899. Though built in the late 1800s, this home is located near to Healdsburg plaza in the middle of downtown Healdsburg.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room features wood floors and original wood doorframes leading to the bedrooms, and an open archway into the dining room.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This backyard has been updated to contain planter boxes used to grow a variety of vegetables and edible plants.

Slide 10 of 18 2060 Magnolia Avenue, Petaluma - $1,049,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 964 square feet. Lot size: 9,901 square feet. Year built: 1924. This Craftsman-style house has been updated with an open floor plan as well as a chef’s kitchen, but care has been taken during the updates to retain period-specific details.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The newer raised ceiling and recessed lighting help make the room feel more spacious.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This yard is low maintenance and drought resistant, with bark used as a ground cover.

Slide 13 of 18 6425 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa - $1,100,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,528 square feet. Lot size: 0.78 acres. Year built: 1920. Built in 1920, this historic farmhouse-style house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1,500 square feet of interior space.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The interior of the house has been recently updated with new flooring, a beamed ceiling, and recessed lighting.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. On 0.78 acres, this backyard has outbuildings, a workshop, and room for RV parking.

Slide 16 of 18 432 8th Street, Santa Rosa - $1,350,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,896 square feet. Lot size: 3,999 square feet. Year built: 1880. Close to the downtown area of Santa Rosa, this 1880 home has been meticulously cared for and includes and additional 1 bedroom, I bathroom ADU unit.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Carpet has been added to protect the original wood floors, and the fireplace has been updated to a gas insert while still keeping the original mantle and hearth tiling.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has been carefully landscaped and uses drought-resistant shrubs along with the existing old-growth trees.