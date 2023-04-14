For Sale

Currently listed historic Sonoma County homes

According to the National Register of Historic Places, Sonoma County currently has 50 places on the National Register of Historic Places, and most of these places are associated with well-known individuals like Luther Burbank, Gen. Guadelupe M. Vallejo, and Jack London.

To have a home added to this register, a homeowner must nominate the property with the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, and be able to show that the house is at least 50 years old and the property has been associated with events, activities, or developments that were important in the past.

The process can be lengthy, but if a homeowner is interested in being able to show ownership of a historic house, there are houses currently listed that may fit the criteria, with some being far older than the minimum of 50 years old.

Click through our gallery above to see currently listed historic Sonoma County homes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *