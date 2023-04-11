For Sale

Historic Victorian house in Geyserville listed for $4,995,000

Known as the Hope-Merrill House, this Victorian house in Geyserville was built in 1872 and is a registered historic home.

The house comes with a permit which allows most tourist-related activities, which means the homebuyer could use it as a bed and breakfast.

This house has over 5,000 square feet of interior space and includes a handcrafted wooden staircase and silk wallpaper designed by Bruce Bradbury. The yard area contains a 40-foot saltwater pool, a hobby vineyard and a barn that serves as both a gym and a recreation area, complete with a billiard table.

21253 Redwood Highway, Geyserville is listed by Niccolo’ Pigni of Engel & Volkers Sonoma County and Diana L Blakeley of Wine Country Real Estate 

