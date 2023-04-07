For Sale

Sonoma County homes for sale that include a bocce ball court

Adding a bocce ball court to a home’s yard adds another opportunity for at-home family fun.

In Sonoma County, there are a number of homes featuring a place to play  the popular ball sport.

According to court maker Courtmaster Sports, a bocce ball court:

Can fit any size yard: Though a regulation bocce court is 91 feet long, a personal court can be whatever size a homeowner wants.

Cuts down on yardwork: Adding a bocce court to the yard reduces the amount of landscaping a homeowner has to maintain, freeing up more time to enjoy the game.

Click through our gallery above to see Sonoma County homes that include a bocce ball court

Comments