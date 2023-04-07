Sonoma County homes for sale that include a bocce ball court

Slide 1 of 18 2740 River Road, Windsor - $2,850,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,803 square feet. Lot size: 12.78 acres. Year built: 1980. Known as Bialla Vineyards, this is a 12.78-acre Russian River Valley estate that includes a main residence, producing vineyard, as well as outbuildings.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room is spacious, with a high ceiling, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan.

Slide 3 of 18 Bocce ball court. The bocce ball court is located out by the vineyard, with a deck surrounding the play area.

Slide 4 of 18 117 Lavender Circle, Healdsburg - $848,500 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,857 square feet. Lot size: 2,113 square feet. Year built: 2017. His single-family home is part of the Sorrento Square Owners Association, which means the grounds are maintained and there’s a recreation area for homeowners in that neighborhood.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This smaller living room on the upstairs part of the home features a stepped ceiling to make the room feel more open, along with recessed lighting and neutral colors.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Bocce ball court. This communal bocce ball court is part of the recreation area for this small neighborhood, and it’s maintained by the Homeowners Association.

Slide 7 of 18 21565 Geyser Vista Lane, Geyserville - $3,850,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,900 square feet. Lot size: 3.09 acres. Year built: 2017. Built in 2017, this spacious Geyserville home is a modern take on a Farmhouse-style home with stunning views of the Mayacamas.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room continues the farmhouse look with a tall, beamed ceiling and a wall of windows and sliding glass doors to allow for easy outdoor access.

Slide 9 of 18 Bocce ball court. This well-maintained bocce court is placed next to the vineyards.

Slide 10 of 18 9305 Clyde Avenue, Kenwood - $1,299,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,618 square feet. Lot size: .50 acres. Year built: 1963. Built in 1963, this single-family home is on a ½ acre lot in the Sonoma Valley.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This house been well cared for and updated, featuring wood floors, a custom front door, and an open floor plan.

Slide 12 of 18 Bocce ball court. This bocce ball court is located at the far side of the yard by a chicken coop and outdoor dining area.

Slide 13 of 18 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa - $8,875,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 5,432 square feet. Lot size: 11.82 acres. Year built: 2023. This newly constructed house sits on almost 12 acres of land and features a 5,432-square-foot interior.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The living room has a full wall that retracts, opening the space up completely to the stuning views outside.

Slide 15 of 18 Bocce ball court. This regulation-sized bocce court is seton the very edge of the hillside, offering panoramic views while playing.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 2947 Cavedale Road, Glen Ellen - $5,995,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,933 square feet. Lot size: 11.82 acres. Year built: 2023. Located in the hills of Sonoma Valley, this house is on nearly 12 acres and is professionally landscaped with drought-resistant plants.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This modern-looking living room is an open space, which includes the dining area and wall-to-ceiling windows and glass doors to provide outside views and access to the swimming pool.

Slide 18 of 18 Bocce ball court. The bocce court at this estate is set amid the lavender and other drought-tolerant plants used in the landscaping for this home.