Custom Kenwood estate with pool listed for $7,100,000

Slide 1 of 21 2000 Lawndale Rd, Kenwood - $7,100,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 5,227 square feet. Lot size: 5.96 acres. Year built: 2019. This overhead view shows a rustic-looking estate made of redwood planks, a circular gravel drive by the entrance, and carefully planned landscaping.

Slide 2 of 21 Front of house. The front entrance of the house features a large, custom front double-door with large glass windows and a custom light on a wood overhang.

Slide 3 of 21 Entrance. When entering the house, the formal living room as well as the dining room can be seen under a high ceiling supported with exposed beams.

Slide 4 of 21 Entrance. From this view, how the open space is shared with the kitchen, dining room, and family room can be seen.

Slide 5 of 21 Entrance. This view shows an additional sitting area off to the side that includes a fireplace and television.

Slide 6 of 21 Casual sitting room. This smaller living room includes a lower ceiling, sizable fireplace, and a set of windows that span the length of the wall.

Slide 7 of 21 Kitchen. The kitchen has two sinks, professional appliances, marble countertops, and is next to a large open area to access the outside patio.

Slide 8 of 21 Kitchen. This picture shows the pantry area attached to this kitchen.

Slide 9 of 21 Kitchen. The kitchen includes a dining area around the center island.

Slide 10 of 21 Formal dining area. Though part of the larger open area, the formal dining space is located in its’ own area which includes large glass doors on three sides which allow access to the backyard area.

Slide 11 of 21 Primary bedroom. This main bedroom is spacious, with a sitting area, wood flooring, and recessed lighting.

Slide 12 of 21 Primary bedroom. This room includes a private entrance with access to the outside patio.

Slide 13 of 21 Primary bedroom. This bedroom also has a small kitchen area by the private entrance.

Slide 14 of 21 Primary bathroom. This en suite bathroom for the primary bedroom includes a sizable bathtub, spa-like shower, and windows allowing natural light in.

Slide 15 of 21 Guest bedroom. This bedroom includes double French-doors that open onto the patio area.

Slide 16 of 21 Guest bathroom. This guest bathroom includes two separate sinks/vanities and custom flooring.

Slide 17 of 21 Backyard. The back of the home opens directly to the pool area, which is professionally landscaped with drought-resistant plants and has an area set up for sunbathing.

Slide 18 of 21 Pool. This is a view of the pool from the top of the steps of the house. The internal spa can be seen on the right side.

Slide 19 of 21 Outdoor dining area. This dining space is located on the patio that’s next to the indoor kitchen.

Slide 20 of 21 Ping pong table. This game table is set up on a separate patio.

Slide 21 of 21 Bocce ball court. Heading out into the yard, there’s a regulation-size Bocce ball court.