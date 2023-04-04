Custom Kenwood estate with pool listed for $7,100,000

This custom Kenwood home was designed by architect Cahill Studio and constructed by John Curry and his team, with an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.
The exterior of the house is custom-made with bat and board redwood, while the interior utilizes cathedral ceilings to open the space up.
This house is located on almost six acres of land, with the outside area carefully landscaped.
The backyard is set up for entertaining with a ping pong table, bocce ball court and a pool with a built-in spa.
The main house has 5, 227 of interior space. There is also a guest house on the property.
2000 Lawndale Road, Kenwood is listed by Holly Bennett Sotheby’s International Realty and Agi Smith of Engel & Volkers
Click through our gallery above to preview this Kenwood estate