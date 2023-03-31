Sonoma County homes for sale near golf courses

Slide 1 of 18 8841 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa - $675,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,025 square feet. Lot size: 8,324 square feet. Year built: 1985. This house is in the senior community of Oakmont, which has its’ own golf course as part of the neighborhood. This home has a golf course right in the backyard.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room includes a large set of sliding glass doors that open out to a narrow mudroom with an additional set of sliding doors that provide quick access to the golf course.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This is the golf course that the Oakmont community is popular for, just steps from the back door of this house.

Slide 4 of 18 1031 Carol Lane, Santa Rosa - $769,888 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,532 square feet. Lot size: 3,441 square feet. Year built: 2021. This Bennet Valley house isn’t on a golf course, but it is within blocks of the popular Bennett Valley golf course.

Slide 5 of 18 Kitchen. This customized kitchen includes dimmable recessed lighting, a chevron-tiled marble backsplash, and a 5-burner Bosch gas stove.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. While not overlooking the nearby golf course, this backyard is low maintenance and landscaping with drought-resistant plants.

Slide 7 of 18 327 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa - $529,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,172 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1977. This house on Pythian road in the Oakmont community features views of Hood Mountain and the Valley Of The Moon Golf Course from almost every room.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room has a set of sliding glass doors that open directly out to the walkway to the golf course.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This is the golf course the sliding doors in the living room opens up to access.

Slide 10 of 18 6716 Fairfield Drive, Santa Rosa - $799,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,870 square feet. Lot size: 6,599 square feet. Year built: 1970. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house was built in 1970 and has been well maintained. It has a view across a fairway of Oakmont's main golf course.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This room creates an open feeling with a neutral set of colors and a wide entryway.

Slide 12 of 18 Yard. The living room opens up to access the golf course, and the homeowners have added a small pond and zen garden for relaxing.

Slide 13 of 18 488 Oak Brook Court, Santa Rosa - $799,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,891 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 1979. Built in 1979, this single-story has 1,891 square feet of interior space and a includes ¼ acre lot filled with established fruit trees along with a golf course within walking distance.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room has a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the view of the mountains.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This view shows the mature fruit trees that are part of this property.

Slide 16 of 18 1927 Calavaras Drive, Santa Rosa - $748,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,415 square feet. Lot size: 6,499 square feet. Year built: 1974. This single-level Bennet Valley home is close to both Annadel State Park and the Bennet Valley golf course.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This living room has been updated with recessed lighting and wood flooring, and features large glass wooden doors to allow easy access to the backyard as well as allow ample natural light in.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. While this backyard doesn’t open to a golf course, it has enough room for entertaining and a deck that’s been set up for outdoor dining.