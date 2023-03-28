For Sale

Modern Mediterranean house in Santa Rosa listed for $4,995,000

This Mediterranean-style house in the Mayacama mountains features a Spanish tile roof and a custom stone exterior.

The interior is a spacious 4,436 square feet with four bedrooms along with a guest suite that has a private entrance. Inside additions include wooden beams for the coffered ceiling, French doors and quartz countertops.

The outside area has a stone hearth fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, and a wine cave with Mayacama wine lockers. The outdoor patios offer panoramic views of the Mayacama Golf Club courses and the hill beyond.

6206 Cottage Ridge Road, Santa Rosa is listed by Christine Wilhelm of Tischler & Co.Luxury Real Estate

