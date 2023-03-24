Homes for sale right now in Cloverdale

Slide 1 of 18 105 Syrah Court, Cloverdale - $879,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,120 square feet. Lot size: 6,617 square feet. Year built: 2003. This 2,120 square foot house is listed as a ‘turn-key’, ready to move in without any major projects.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room features wood flooring and an updated sliding ‘barn-style’ door.

Slide 3 of 18 Yard. The backyard has a covered patio area and a spacious expanse of lawn.

Slide 4 of 18 431 Las Colinas Drive, Cloverdale - $679,500 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,676 square feet. Lot size: 6,046 square feet. Year built: 1994. Built in 1994, this house is completely remodeled and has upgrades such as a movie theatre and engineered plank flooring.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The plank flooring can be clearly seen in this living room, with a raised cathedral ceiling and fresh paint.

Slide 6 of 18 Yard. The backyard has a custom patio in the back, low-maintenance bark, and a small lawn area.

Slide 7 of 18 122 E 4th Street, Cloverdale - $1,100,000 7 beds, 6 baths, 4,520 square feet. Lot size: 0.28 acres. Year built: 1898. This vintage home was built in 1898 by William T. Brush, who founded the first bank in Cloverdale. It has a spacious 4,520 square foot interior and 7 bedrooms.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This house has a grand entry as well as a living room, with refinished wood and original lights.

Slide 9 of 18 Yard. The yard encompasses 0.28 acres and is kept orderly but not overly landscaped.

Slide 10 of 18 106 S East Street, Cloverdale - $534,000 2 beds, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 5,671 square feet. Year built: 1948. This house is close to the downtown area and has a remodeled bath with a quartz countertop. The garage has been converted into an office or storage room.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The interior size of this house isn’t listed, and while this living room looks small the wood floors have been well maintained.

Slide 12 of 18 Yard. The backyard is spacious enough to contain an array of mature trees and areas to relax or entertain.

Slide 13 of 18 1095 Palomino Rd, Cloverdale - $829,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,748 square feet. Lot size: 1.09 acres. Year built: 1983. This house is located in the Palomino Lakes community on over an acre of land. Built in 1983, the yard includes an outbuilding with a chicken coop.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This room is an open space with painted beams on the ceiling and a casual dining area set up.

Slide 15 of 18 Yard. This back deck on the home leads out to the yard and the lake in the front yard.

Slide 16 of 18 1185 S Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale - $850,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,380 square feet. Lot size: 1.24 acres. Year built: 1955. This 1950’s house is conveniently located near a small shopping center and grocery store but is also in the middle of an industrial area.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. According to the listing, the current owner has very large dogs as evidenced by the rough treatment of the doors. This living room is comfortable but needs work.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. With over an acre, this yard has been used mostly as a workspace and/or vehicle storage. There’s a lot that can be done with the space.