Cloverdale winery estate listed for $2,999,000

Built in 1912, the listing for this historic home states that “this residence played a prominent role in the rich history of Asti and the Italian Swiss Colony Winery. It served as the headquarters, living quarters and entertainment center for the winery. Numerous dignitaries and even royalty were entertained there”

The estate, on over 15 acres, features a guest house, caretaker’s cottage and  barn.

There are several gardens and seven acres planted as premium cabernet sauvignon vineyards, providing a unique opportunity for a small winery.

26495 Asti Rd, Cloverdale is listed by Jeffrey M Bounsall and Casey Bounsall of Coldwell Banker Realty

