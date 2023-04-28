Sonoma County homes for sale close to tennis courts

Slide 1 of 18 5147 Ridgley Court, Guerneville - $450,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,300 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: N/A. This house is located in Odd Fellows Park, a longtime gated community that requires membership to own a home there and use the recreational facilities included.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. Close to the Russian river, this living room is expansive with a multitude of windows and skylights set in a custom-planked ceiling.

Slide 3 of 18 Tennis court. This tennis court is a short walk from the house, with a covered picnic table close by to rest between matches.

Slide 4 of 18 124 Calle Petite Sarah, Sonoma - $595,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,538 square feet. Lot size: 9,000 square feet. Year built: 1981. Located in the 55+ community of Creekside Village in Sonoma, this well-maintained home is surrounded by close to 30 acres of open space, walking paths, and recreational opportunities like shuffleboard and tennis.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This modern looking living room has been well cared for, and features a large custom window over the door leading to the backyard.

Slide 6 of 18 Tennis courts. This aerial view of the community shows two full-sized tennis courts within a short drive or walk.

Slide 7 of 18 18018 Stanford Court, Sonoma - $845,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,872 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1986. Located in the established Sonoma Greens community in Sonoma, This sizable two story home is near the neighborhood lake and has easy access to the walking path that leads to amenities such as swimming and the tennis courts.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room features a fireplace and easy access to the back porch through slinding glass doors.

Slide 9 of 18 Tennis court. These clean, sizable tennis courts are one of the amenities Sonoma Greens offers.

Slide 10 of 18 3207 Broken Twig Lane, Santa Rosa - $865,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,843 square feet. Lot size: 9,592 square feet. Year built: 1981. Located in the Cobblestone neighborhood of Santa Rosa, this home features an inside atrium and mature trees as part of the landscape.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room is a large open space with recessed lighting, wood flooring, and panoramic views.

Slide 12 of 18 Tennis court. The Cobblestone neighborhood features a full-size tennis court.

Slide 13 of 18 158 Windsor Drive, Petaluma - $1,095,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,388 square feet. Lot size: 6,669 square feet. Year built: 1989. This house is in the Victoria neighborhood by Helen Putnam park in Petaluma. The listing makes a point to emphasize this house is ‘near hiking trails, parks, and a tennis court.’

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room has a high vaulted ceiling and hardwood flooring.

Slide 15 of 18 Tennis court. This neighborhood tennis court has a playground right next to it.

Slide 16 of 18 3229 Cobblestone Dr, Santa Rosa - $1,199,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,500 square feet. Lot size: 8,799 square feet. Year built: 1981. This sizable home features 3,500 interior square feet and fully owned solar.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This living room features hardwood flooring and matching wood trim around the ceiling.

Slide 18 of 18 Tennis court. This aerial view illustrates how close this tennis court is to the neighborhood, and the woods surrounding it.