Modern custom-designed home in Santa Rosa listed for $4,580,000

This house was designed by well-known architect Robert Zinkhan in 1991, and updated in 2023. Located in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, it features panoramic views of the Fountaingrove lake, golf course and the surrounding hills. Buyers of this home have the option of a membership transfer to the private Fountaingrove golf course, and this house is less than a five-minute walk away from the green. 

The house features 4,637 square feet of interior space, five bedrooms, oversized windows throughout, sizable fireplaces and radiant-heat flooring.

5020 The Pointe Place, Santa Rosa is listed by Thomas Chung of HomeSmart Advantage Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this modern custom-designed home in Santa Rosa

 

