Contemporary Santa Rosa house with custom bocce court listed for $3,860,000

Located in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, this 4,841-square-foot house has room to entertain guests inside and out.

The entry features a spacious open floor plan with a dual-sided fireplace, custom bar, and an indoor-outdoor living area on one of the patio spaces. The primary bedroom is en-suite, with a spa-like bathroom and spacious sitting area included.

The backyard area features an outdoor dining and living room area that has shades that can be pulled down, a large pool that uses solar to keep the water warm and a custom bocce court.

3568 Kendell Hill Drive, Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp of Coldwell Banker Realty

