Homes for sale in Sonoma County right now

Slide 1 of 18 1623 Gamay Street, Santa Rosa - $815,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,219 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1987. Built in 1987, this house has been remodeled throughout and features newer stainless steel appliances, custom window coverings, and new light fixtures.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room features a sharply raised ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows to let natural light in.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has low-maintenance shrubs, trees, and gravel to keep yardwork easy.

Slide 4 of 18 2610 Hidden Valley Drive, Santa Rosa - $927,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,836 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 1970. This 2 story house is in the Hidden Valley area of Fountaingrove. It features high-end appliances in the kitchen and white oak flooring.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The white oak flooring is noticeable in this spacious living room.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The main floor is on a raised level, so the backyard is accessed initially by this spacious deck overlooking Fountaingrove.

Slide 7 of 18 140 6th Street, Santa Rosa - $429,500 2 beds, 1 bath, 602 feet. Lot size: 2,439 square feet. Year built: 1890. This historic house was built in 1890 and is located blocks from Railroad Square.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This house features hardwood floors and updated cabinets in the kitchen.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The yard is small and sparse. There are plenty of opportunities for a new homeowner to landscape.

Slide 10 of 18 409 Princeton Drive, Sebastopol - $1,050,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,456 square feet. Lot size: 0.30 acres. Year built: N/A. Located on 0.30 acres, this spacious house in Sebastopol has been well-maintained with a sizable yard in the back while still being close to the downtown area.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The oak hardwood floors in this living room have been freshly sanded and stained, and recessed lighting, fresh paint, and new window coverings have been added.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is a large, grassy area that’s been used to cultivate flowers, but there’s room for a homeowner to change the landscape as they see fit.

Slide 13 of 18 2437 Rock Creek Drive, Santa Rosa - $599,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,116 square feet. Lot size: 8,712 square feet. Year built: 1954. Built in 1954, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is part of a long-established neighborhood and keeps landscaping easy with a front yard and a drought-resistant bush.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. Though built in the 50s, this house has been completely remodeled from the roof to the new floors, which can be seen in this open living room.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This backyard has been meticulously landscaped to require the least amount of yardword outside of a small rectangle of lawn.

Slide 16 of 18 6269 Meadowstone Drive, Santa Rosa - $1,144,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,738 square feet. Lot size: 0.42 acres. Year built: 1994. Located in the Oakmont community, this house has been freshly painted inside and out, with new windows and new hardwood flooring.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This comfortable living room features a high ceiling, fireplace, and large picture windows on both sides of the room.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This spacious lawn behind the house provides easy access to walk to Oakmont Villages many amenities such as the pool area, tennis courts, and bocce court.