Historic Sonoma Ruby Stone building recently listed for $12,000,000

First built in 1906, this house was originally known at the Ruby Stone building and was one of the first ice-producing facilities in Sonoma County.
Over the next 117 years, the building has been a cooperage, brewery, artist studio, armory in World War II, and a bed and breakfast before the current owners completely renovated it to the house it is today.
Located a block away from the Sonoma Plaza, this house is now comprised of two buildings on .19 acres that also includes an ADU, a pool and a spa.
Inside the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house is heated Terrazzo and Tasmanian oak flooring, an elevator to the second floor and a fully restored functioning artesian well.
301 First Street West, Sonoma is listed by Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage. Photo credit: Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty
