Historic Sonoma Ruby Stone building recently listed for $12,000,000

Slide 1 of 27 301 First Street West, Sonoma – $12,000,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 6,743 square feet. Lot size: 0.19 acres. Year built: 1906. The entrance to this house still very much resembles a work-building, with two ways to enter it – the downstairs living space or upstairs. The additional backyard area and ADU unit can be seen past the lawn area.

Slide 2 of 27 Downstairs entrance. The main downstairs living area is a large open space set up for relaxing and entertaining. There are a couple of different sitting areas, a large dining area, and on the other side is a kitchen and bar area.

Slide 3 of 27 Casual seating area. This smaller living room area has a curved couch, coffee table, and two additional chairs.

Slide 4 of 27 Main living room area. This larger sitting area is set up with two large couches and a custom table by the fireplace.

Slide 5 of 27 Bar. There’s a custom bar set up by the living room area.

Slide 6 of 27 Kitchen. This compact kitchen area is the perfect size for preparing smaller meals or food to be served when entertaining guests.

Slide 7 of 27 Kitchen dining area. This casual eating area in the kitchen can seat up to four comfortably.

Slide 8 of 27 Private dining area. For a smaller group or individuals who prefer a more private mealtime, there’s a room set aside for this experience.

Slide 9 of 27 Formal dining space. This larger dining table is in the main room with enough space to seat 10 comfortably.

Slide 10 of 27 Bathroom. The downstairs bathroom includes a spa-like shower.

Slide 11 of 27 Upstairs living room. Heading to the upstairs part of the house, this living room is meant to feel more like a family room than an entertaining space.

Slide 12 of 27 Upstairs living room. This view shows the living room space from a different angle and with the fireplace on.

Slide 13 of 27 Kitchen. This kitchen features professional appliances and custom cabinets.

Slide 14 of 27 Kitchen. This view shows the built-in wine cooler in the kitchen island.

Slide 15 of 27 Dining area. The upstairs dining area can seat up to 8 comfortably.

Slide 16 of 27 Upstairs hall. The upstairs hall leading to the bedrooms has a glass wall, taking advantage of the Sonoma Valley views.

Slide 17 of 27 Primary bedroom. The upstairs bedroom is spacious enough to have a sizable sitting area, recessed lighting, and multiple windows.

Slide 18 of 27 Primary bedroom. The sitting area for the main bedroom includes a fireplace, TV, and custom closets.

Slide 19 of 27 Bathroom. The en suite bathroom for the bedroom has been updated to include marble tiling and custom lighting.

Slide 20 of 27 Upstairs patio. There’s an upstairs patio to take advantage of the warm weather and dine al fresco.

Slide 21 of 27 Backyard. Going back downstairs, there’s a pool area with lounge chairs close by.

Slide 22 of 27 Pool. From this view, the spa at one end of the pool can clearly be seen.

Slide 23 of 27 Pool. This view gives a better idea of how long the pool is.

Slide 24 of 27 Guest house/ADU. The ADU is located next to the pool area, it can be used for long-term guests, as a rental, or just as a well-appointed pool room.

Slide 25 of 27 Guest house/ADU. This is a look at the living room area inside the ADU.

Slide 26 of 27 Aerial view. This view from directly above the house shows how the yard space is used.

Slide 27 of 27 Aerial view. This is another view of the house from above.