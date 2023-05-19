6 Sonoma County homes with pools for sale

Slide 1 of 18 21563 Monte Vista Terrace, Monte Rio - $899,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,898 square feet. Lot size: 0.53 acres. Year built: 1914. Located in the west county town of Monte Rio, this house is two complete units so the second unit can be for a rental or long-term guest.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. Though built in 1914, this house has been well maintained and updated, with refinished hardwood floors, and recessed lighting by the skylight.

Slide 3 of 18 Pool. Located on 0.53 acres, there was plenty of room to add this sizable pool.

Slide 4 of 18 7627 Oak Leaf Drive, Santa Rosa - $775,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,686 square feet. Lot size: 7,418 square feet. Year built: 1976. This house is in the 55+ community of Oakmont, and has been recently updated and includes pre-paid solar and a number of other amenities found a short walk away.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This open area gives the owner space to entertain indoors.

Slide 6 of 18 Pool. This sizable pool and lounge area is one of the amenities Oakmont offers. Use is restricted to residents and pool maintenance is taken care of by management.

Slide 7 of 18 14790 Canyon 4 Road, Guerneville - $549,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,276 square feet. Lot size: 6,316 square feet. Year built: 1951. Located in the historic West County town of Rio Nido in Guerneville, this house is two separate units which can be used for rental or long-term guests.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This open living room in the main home features the original hardwood floor and a wooden-planked ceiling.

Slide 9 of 18 Pool. This house has close access to the two well-maintained community pools.

Slide 10 of 18 18018 Stanford Court, Sonoma - $845,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,872 square feet. Lot size: 2,178 square feet. Year built: 1986. Located in the Sonoma Greens community in Sonoma, this spacious home is located next to a lake and is close to the historic town square.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room features high ceilings and gas fireplace.

Slide 12 of 18 Pool. The pool is for use by the residents of Sonoma Greens, and this current image appears to have been taken in the off-season.

Slide 13 of 18 17021 Rockpile Road, Geyserville - $995,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,498 square feet. Lot size: 2.6 acres. Year built: 1995. Built in 1995, this home has been well looked-after and carefully landscaped.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. Located on a hillside, this living room showcases stunning views of the Sonoma Valley. A sliding glass door leads out to the patio area.

Slide 15 of 18 Pool. The patio has this custom pool built-in, with chairs around the perimeter for relaxing and taking in the view.

Slide 16 of 18 1575 Trinity Road, Glen Ellen - $1,425, 000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,687 square feet. Lot size: 9.88 acres. Year built: 1969. This house in Glen Ellen is on Trinity Road, which winds its way up through the hills behind the Sonoma Botanical Gardens. The listing doesn’t provide a front view of this house, but there are 5 pictures that include the custom pool.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room features a custom gas fireplace with a faux-rock hearth and a sliding glass door with access to the patio.

Slide 18 of 18 Pool. The backyard has a sizable flagstone patio around the custom lap pool.