Petaluma farmhouse-style home listed for $2,875,000

Slide 1 of 25 1030 Thompson Lane, Petaluma - $2,875,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 2,500 square feet. Lot size: 1.58 acres. Year built: 1983. Built in 1983, this house was built to look like historic farmhouse with a large wraparound porch, shingles, and a peaked roof.

Slide 2 of 25 Front gate. This view of the gate is from the front of the house looking towards the road. This gate works well for both security and privacy.

Slide 3 of 25 Front door. The front door opens to the living room area and provides a straight path back to the kitchen.

Slide 4 of 25 Living room. The living room is a comfortable, open space that’s been updated and features refinished hardwood flooring.

Slide 5 of 25 Living room. This view shows the updated gas fireplace, and how the kitchen is accessed directly on the other side of that wall.

Slide 6 of 25 Casual sitting area. This second ‘living room’ area is next to the kitchen and has a fireplace as well.

Slide 7 of 25 Kitchen. This chef-style kitchen has professional appliances and newer, updated cabinets.

Slide 8 of 25 Kitchen. One of the updates included these ‘floating shelves.’

Slide 9 of 25 Kitchen. There’s a small breakfast area in the corner.

Slide 10 of 25 Overhead view. This is an overhead view of how this casual eating area is arranged.

Slide 11 of 25 Dining area. This dining area is next to the kitchen and has room to seat 6 people comfortably.

Slide 12 of 25 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom is spacious, and has the bed placed in a corner next to a set of windows.

Slide 13 of 25 Primary bedroom. While the bed is set off to one side, the bedroom itself features a tall, angled ceiling and floor-to-ceiling custom window.

Slide 14 of 25 Primary bedroom. There’s room by the picture window to sit down and relax.

Slide 15 of 25 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom includes this large walk-in closet.

Slide 16 of 25 Primary bathroom. The bathroom has been remodeled and updated.

Slide 17 of 25 Primary bathroom. The newer pieces include this ‘freestanding’ bath sink.

Slide 18 of 25 Backyard hearth. This backyard hearth has a pizza oven included on the top.

Slide 19 of 25 Walkway to the guest house. There’s a clear walkway over to the one-bedroom, one-bath guest house.

Slide 20 of 25 Guest house. There’s a wide porch to sit on relax on by the front door.

Slide 21 of 25 Guest house. This view from the front with the garage door open reveals that the space has been repurposed as a personal workout space.

Slide 22 of 25 Guest house. This workout area is ready for everything from weightlifting to yoga.

Slide 23 of 25 Tesla battery wall. In addition to a fully paid solar system, the Tesla battery wall will keep the power on during a blackout.

Slide 24 of 25 Firepit. There’s a backyard area between the three houses – main, guest house, and studio – with a custom firepit.

Slide 25 of 25 Aerial view. This view shows how the property is planned out, including the three-stall horse barn and dressage training area.