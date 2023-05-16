For Sale

Petaluma farmhouse-style home listed for $2,875,000

This updated house is located in west Petaluma, close to the historic downtown area on over an acre of land.

Inside there is fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with updated cabinets and a professional gas range.

The primary bedroom is spacious and features a picture window offering panoramic views. Outside, there’s a detached one-bedroom guest house with reclaimed hardwood floors and a kitchenette.

In addition to the guest house, there’s a studio that includes a bathroom, a chicken coop, paid solar and Tesla batteries with a charger.

1030 Thompson Lane, Petaluma is listed by the Tim Little + Alexa Glockner Team of Hedge Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this Petaluma farmhouse-style home

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *