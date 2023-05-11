What you can buy for under $500,000 right now in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 41 Temelec Circle, Sonoma - $495,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,008 square feet. Lot size: 7,200 square feet. Year built: 1965. This 1965 house in Sonoma isn’t a fixer or foreclosure, but it is in a 55 and older development, so not everyone will be able to buy this house even if they have the means to purchase it.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room features well-maintained wood floors and a sliding glass door provides easy access to the back deck.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is well-kept and a spacious deck provides plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.

Slide 4 of 18 368 Bonnie Court, Rohnert Park - $375,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,604 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1963. Described in the listing as an "uninhabitable" 4-bedroom home on a large lot, this residence brings up more questions than the listing answers.

Slide 5 of 18 Interior. Also listed as a "complete project" for contractors, it’s hard to say exactly what’s happening here if you’re not in the building trade.

Slide 6 of 18 Yard. This yard can use some work, as well.

Slide 7 of 18 14612 Canyon One Road, Guerneville - $299,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 835 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1930. Built in 1930, this house looks larger on the outside than the 835 square feet of interior space advertised in the listing.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Though small, this living room looks to be fairly well maintained, with newer carpet and updated cabinets in the kitchen.

Slide 9 of 18 Yard. Surrounded by redwoods, less emphasis has been placed on having a yard for more than sitting outside to relax for a moment.

Slide 10 of 18 13589 Recreation Drive, Guerneville - $270,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: N/A. This 900-foot cabin is located in a gated community with amenities that include a clubhouse, store, bocce ball courts, an amphitheater, a baseball field, and tennis courts. The listing states that the ‘cabin transfers with membership required’ as well as an annual fee.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room has been well-maintained, with wood flooring and paneling from the walls to the ceiling.

Slide 12 of 18 Yard. This house has a spacious deck for entertaining – all the activities and easy access to the Russian river and beaches take the place of a yard.

Slide 13 of 18 9190 Rio Dell Court, Forestville - $125,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 568 square feet. Lot size: 7,200 square feet. Year built: 1945. In need of a complete rebuild, the listing states that this house is ‘currently the least expensive single-family home in all of Sonoma County.’

Slide 14 of 18 Front of house. There are no images of the inside of this house available, it may not be safely accessible. The listing also states, ‘Due to condition, this property is not financeable.’

Slide 15 of 18 Yard area. Investors may be interested in the fact that ‘Sale price INCLUDES two vacant lots located at 9226 and 9228 Rio Dell Ct in Forestville.’

Slide 16 of 18 935 Cecelia Drive, Glen Ellen - $199,000 N/A beds, 1 bath, 525 square feet. Lot size: 2,100 square feet. Year built: N/A. This ‘house’ in Glen Ellen is far below what can be found to purchase elsewhere in Glen Ellen, but it may be due to it being a detached garage that’s being sold as a workshop, or storage unit.

Slide 17 of 18 Interior. The interior space steps down, and it can be used as a studio or workspace.

Slide 18 of 18 Yard. There’s enough space on the side to carry belongings to or from this workspace/storage