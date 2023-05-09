For Sale

House in the Kenwood Kinnybrook gated community listed for $4,000,000

Located in the private community of Kinnybrook, this house is on over 14 acres surrounded by redwoods and vineyards.

The home’s interior  has floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast area and easy access to the backyard. The primary bedroom suite features a fireplace, a private balcony, and a sizable bathroom with granite countertops.

Outside, there’s a detached guest house complete with a kitchenette, bedroom and full bath.

1170 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood is listed by Gina Clyde of Sotheby’s International Realty

