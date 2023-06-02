Sonoma County homes for sale close to the ocean

Slide 1 of 18 20974 Pelican Loop, Bodega Bay - $2,050,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,191 square feet. Lot size: 7,614 square feet. Year built: 1990. Located in Bodega Bay, the ocean is just a quick walk from this spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room features recessed lighting and a fireplace to help keep the room warm during the chilly evenings by the sea.

Slide 3 of 18 Ocean view. This aerial view showcases how close this house is to the ocean.

Slide 4 of 18 88 Sylvania Avenue, Camp Meeker - $580,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,900 square feet. Lot size: 3,202 square feet. Year built: 1924. Located in Camp Meeker and surrounded by redwoods, the ocean may seem unreachable from this historic Craftsman house, but it’s just a quick 10 miles away.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This house was built in 1924, but this living room shows upgrades that include recessed lighting, skylights, and refinished Maple wood floors.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Back deck. This spacious deck has room for entertaining guests or relaxing outside enjoying the redwoods.

Slide 7 of 18 835 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero - $625,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet. Lot size: 1.79 acres. Year built: 1977. Located in the small town of Cazadero, this West County home may feel far from the ocean, but it’s located just a few minutes’ drive away.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room has wood flooring, a high, beamed-ceiling, and a wood stove for warmth.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. Built on 1.79 acres, there’s room to park an RV, private creek access, and this low-maintenance backyard.

Slide 10 of 18 41195 Deer Trail, The Sea Ranch - $1,195,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,472 square feet. Lot size: 0.62 acres. Year built: 1999. Built in 1999, this house is located in The Sea Ranch, so the ocean is always steps from the front door.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room features wooden flooring with radiant heat, and a sizable gas fireplace.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This view of the ocean is from the back deck of this house.

Slide 13 of 18 3575 Burnside Road, Sebastopol - $1,750,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,836 square feet. Lot size: 3.71 acres. Year built: 1989. This spacious house is on 3.71 acres in Sebastopol, and while it’s surrounded by forest and meadows on all sides, is a 20-minute drive to the ocean and beaches.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room has sliding glass doors leading out to the back deck.

Slide 15 of 18 Back deck. Though not equipped with ocean views, this deck offers panoramic views of the redwoods.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 349 Westgate Drive, The Sea Ranch - $1,475,000 3 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 0.52 acres. Year built: N/A. This Sea Ranch house is located on a hillside leading down to the ocean and was remodeled in 2016, giving it a newer look outside and in.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This remodeled living room features picture windows on the main walls providing unobstructed views of the ocean.

Slide 18 of 18 Back deck. This small deck sitting area has a spa and seats to relax and enjoy the ocean views.