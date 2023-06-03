For Sale

Stunning Sonoma estate recently listed for $3,500,000

Built in 1960, this 4-acre estate in the hills of Sonoma has recently been extensively updated.

The living room features oak wood flooring, recessed lighting and oversized windows. There’s a spacious chef’s kitchen with professional appliances with a dining area close by. There are additional dining areas on the deck outside for dining al fresco.

Most of the bedrooms open to a wraparound deck, giving residents easy access to the outdoor areas for relaxing or entertaining.

The yard area includes a pool, olive grove, raised vegetable and garden beds, as well as a bocce court.

1604 Sobre Vista Drive, Sonoma is listed by Amanda Shone and Evan Shone of Sotheby’s International Realty

1604 Sobre Vista Drive, Sonoma

 

