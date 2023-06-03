Stunning Sonoma estate recently listed for $3,500,000

Slide 1 of 21 1604 Sobre Vista Drive, Sonoma - $3,500,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 3,881 square feet. Lot size: 4 acres. Year built: 1960 Built on a hillside, the front of this house features meticulous landscaping, a shingled exterior, and a flagstone walkway leading to the front door.

Slide 2 of 21 Front door. The front door and the sidelights on either side are painted yellow to contrast with the grey of the house.

Slide 3 of 21 Front living room. The living room features oak wood floors, recessed lighting, and a wall filled with windows providing panoramic views. There’s a door providing access to the outside deck.

Slide 4 of 21 Kitchen. The kitchen is spacious with high-end appliances, marble countertops, and a prep island in the center.

Slide 5 of 21 Kitchen. This view of the kitchen shows an industrial-sized refrigerator.

Slide 6 of 21 Kitchen. This study or reading area is set up in a corner of the kitchen.

Slide 7 of 21 Primary bedroom. This main bedroom is spacious enough to have a separate sitting area with a fireplace as well as a private entrance to the deck.

Slide 8 of 21 Primary bedroom. This view shows where the glass door is located to access the deck.

Slide 9 of 21 Primary bedroom. This view shows the sitting area and the marble hearth.

Slide 10 of 21 Primary bathroom. The bathroom for the primary bedroom has a large bathtub and a spa-like shower.

Slide 11 of 21 Outdoor deck. To maximize the usable outdoor space for this hillside home, there’s a large wraparound deck that leads down to the yard area.

Slide 12 of 21 Outdoor deck. This lounge area is under a roof awning, affording protection from the elements while still being outdoors.

Slide 13 of 21 Steps to lawn. This area of the deck steps down to the lawn, which leads to the garden area.

Slide 14 of 21 Pool. The deck is multi-layered as it descends, and on this level, there’s a custom pool.

Slide 15 of 21 Pool. From this view two different set of steps leading to this pool area can be seen, as well as the lounge area.

Slide 16 of 21 Backyard. This view shows how the deck leads down to the ground area of the hillside.

Slide 17 of 21 Garden beds. These raised brick garden beds are placed in a sunny area perfect for vegetables or flowers.

Slide 18 of 21 Bocce court. The bocce court takes is built on a ridge on the hillside.

Slide 19 of 21 Tree house. This tree house is a fun addition for kids or teens.

Slide 20 of 21 Aerial view. This view of the property gives a good look at how the hillside is used for the yard area.

Slide 21 of 21 Property lines. This graphic shows the approximate property boundaries for this 4-acre home.