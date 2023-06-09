Sonoma houses for sale under $1 million

Slide 1 of 18 195 Orchard Avenue, Sonoma - $729,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,085 square feet. Lot size: 4,251 square feet. Year built: 1971. This 1970s 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is in the Springs neighborhood in Sonoma Valley.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room has the original hardwood flooring as well as a stand-alone wood-burning fireplace.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. There’s raised beds for growing vegetables, along with fruit trees and ivy growing over the fence.

Slide 4 of 18 472 Crivelli Drive, Sonoma - $899,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,544 square feet. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Year built: 1977. Built in 1977, this Spanish-style home has a 1 car garage, 4 bedrooms, and a sizable 6,098 square foot lot.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room has wood flooring and a custom fireplace with glass tiles.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The yard features a custom pool and a pergola over the flagstone patio.

Slide 7 of 18 428 Andrieux Street, Sonoma - $920,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,089 square feet. Lot size: 7,810 square feet. Year built: 1960. This 1960’s house is located just blocks from the downtown Sonoma plaza and sits on an oversized 7,810 square-foot lot.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room features a newly renovated interior with fresh paint.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This sizable yard is cleared off and ready for a new homeowner to landscape it.

Slide 10 of 18 195 Temelec Circle, Sonoma - $779,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,376 square feet. Lot size: 6,700 square feet. Year built: 1977. This 3-bedroom house is located in a 55+ neighborhood and is next to a vineyard walking trail.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This house has been recently remodeled, and in this view of the living room the recessed lighting and sliding doors to partition the rooms can be seen.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. As part of a 55+ neighborhood, each home has a small backyard area for entertaining guests, as well as full access to clubhouse amenities like swimming, tennis, and shuffleboard.

Slide 13 of 18 402 W Verano Avenue, Sonoma - $999,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,397 square feet. Lot size: 8,986 square feet. Year built: 1965. This house was built n 1965, and it’s located close to nearby bike paths and hiking trails.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room features wood flooring, updated lighting, and a glass French door leading to the backyard area.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is low maintenance with a pool as well as a covered pergola for entertaining.

Slide 16 of 18 358 Lake Street, Sonoma - $615,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 966 square feet. Lot size: 4,696 square feet. Year built: 1967. This 1967 house is one the smaller side with 966 square feet of interior space but has been completely updated throughout and features low-maintenance landscaping.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This room has new paint all around, an updated light, and a wood burning fireplace.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is low maintenance with a couple of mature trees.