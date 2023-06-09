For Sale

Sonoma houses for sale under $1 million

According to realtor.com, in April 2023 the median listing price for homes in Sonoma was $1.5 million, which was a 10.7% increase over that time last year. The median sale price homes was $860,000.

 There are currently 141 homes listed for sale in Sonoma, and that includes lots as well as manufactured homes.

