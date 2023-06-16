Houses for sale in Cotati

Slide 1 of 18 430-432 Matteri Circle, Cotati - $897,950 4 beds, 4 baths, 1,896 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 2006. This house is actually a main home and a second unit, with the main home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths, and the second unit a completely updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room has been updated with new flooring, fresh paint, and features wide glass doors leading to the backyard.

Slide 3 of 18 Kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with Quartz countertops.

Slide 4 of 18 180 W Sierra Avenue, Cotati - $899,500 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,280 square feet. Lot size: 8,080 square feet. Year built: 1996. Built in 1996, this house features an expansive yard with room for RV parking as well as a gated, private entrance.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The living room features wood floors and sizable picture windows to take advantage of the natural light.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has been professionally landscaped and includes two Tuff sheds and redwood planter boxes along with plenty of areas to sit and relax or entertain.

Slide 7 of 18 249 Veronda Ave, Cotati - $825,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,446 square feet. Lot size: 6,525 square feet. Year built: 1989. Located on a corner lot, this house is within walking distance to downtown Cotati.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The living room is roomy with wooden floors and picture windows.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The backyard includes a large patio on pavers, and an artificial lawn with old growth trees.

Slide 10 of 18 455 W Sierra Avenue, Cotati - $725,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,085 square feet. Lot size: 7,479 square feet. Year built: 1940. This 1940s house has been completely renovated on the inside to make it move-in ready.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The living room features newer flooring, fresh paint, and an updated gas heater.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. The house is on a 7,479 square-foot lot so there’s room for this spacious backyard that can be updated with new landscaping or gardens.

Slide 13 of 18 8188 Olof Street, Cotati - $655,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 997 square feet. Lot size: 7,950 square feet. Year built: 1946. This unique single-level home has a large side yard with two foundations already built and is zoned for both residential use and business/commercial use.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room has newer flooring, fresh paint, and new dual-paned windows.

Slide 15 of 18 Side yard. This side view of the side yard shows the foundations that have been professionally built, ready for the new owner to build an ADU, workshop, or business.

Slide 16 of 18 40 Ramble Creek Drive, Cotati - $329,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,248 square feet. Lot size: 2.18 acres. Year built: 1995. Located in the Ramble Creek Mobile Home Park, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home was built in 1995 and features solar tubes, vaulted ceilings, and an open floor plan.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room has wood flooring and a vaulted ceiling to open the space up.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. There’s a fairly spacious backyard with a small patio and storage shed.