Santa Rosa estate that was home to Rocket the rescue dog listed for $3,995,000

This Santa Rosa house has a backstory not seen in the listing, which was shared by a Sotheby’s representative: this house was the most recent home of Rocket, a well-known search and rescue dog. As shared:
“Rocket is the only Urban Search and Rescue (USAR)-trained dog in Sonoma County and the only one north of Marin County and south of the Washington border. The dogs are trained to find people who are alive but trapped in collapsed structures after disasters. Rocket was paired with Mike in 2014 and their first rescue mission together was after a plane crash in Northern California in 2016. Rocket and Mike were sent to Texas in 2017 to assist with search and rescue missions after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the area.”
Far from being a dog house, this home is located in the Riebli-Wallace neighborhood of Santa Rosa, on 5 acres of land that includes another home with its own address, a spacious outdoor kitchen and a pool.
Inside, the main house is over 2,700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. The professional kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse-style sink, marble countertops, and an induction stove on the center island.
In the yard, there’s a covered outdoor kitchen with an entertainment area, a 4-car garage, and a walkway to the second home which includes its own 2-car garage as well as an additional carport. The property also includes a 2400-square-foot workshop with a 16-foot roll-up door.
