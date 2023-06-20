Santa Rosa estate that was home to Rocket the rescue dog listed for $3,995,000

Slide 1 of 27 414-412 Royal Meadows Court, Santa Rosa - $3,995,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 3,992 square feet. Lot size: 5 acres. Year built: 2021 The front of this house features a paved walkway, professional landscaping, and a custom front door.

Slide 2 of 27 Living room. The living room is right at the front entry, featuring tall cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting and wood flooring.

Slide 3 of 27 Living room. This view of the living room shows the gas fireplace and wide sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool area.

Slide 4 of 27 Living room. This is a closer look at the fireplace and sliding doors.

Slide 5 of 27 Living room. This overview of the room shows more of the high ceiling, picture windows with slatted shutters, and where the kitchen is located.

Slide 6 of 27 Kitchen. This chef’s kitchen features stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.

Slide 7 of 27 Kitchen. This photo shows the casual eating area at the counter.

Slide 8 of 27 Kitchen. This view shows the farmhouse-style sink.

Slide 9 of 27 Kitchen. The dual oven is next to the professional-sized refrigerator.

Slide 10 of 27 Formal dining area. The formal dining area is in an area close to the living room, with enough seating for 6.

Slide 11 of 27 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom is spacious, with a tall ceiling, wood floors, and a private outside patio.

Slide 12 of 27 Primary bedroom. This room includes a television center and gas fireplace.

Slide 13 of 27 Primary bedroom. Another view of the main bedroom.

Slide 14 of 27 Primary bedroom. This room has a large walk-in closet.

Slide 15 of 27 Primary bathroom. This custom bathroom has marble countertops, wood flooring, and a bath.

Slide 16 of 27 Primary bathroom. There’s a spa-like custom shower.

Slide 17 of 27 Backyard patio. The main patio by the pool is like an extension of the house, with a full kitchen, entertainment center, and comfortable couches.

Slide 18 of 27 Backyard patio. This view from the patio shows how close to the pool it’s located, and highlights the casual eating/bar area.

Slide 19 of 27 Backyard patio. This is a closer view of the kitchen area in the patio; it’s complete with a sink, cooler, storage, and stovetop.

Slide 20 of 27 Pool. This view shows the pool, seating areas, patio, and the private patio for the primary bedroom.

Slide 21 of 27 Guest house. This is the second home on the property, complete with own address, garage, and front yard.

Slide 22 of 27 Guest house - interior. This 1,200-square-foot home has a primary bedroom, office, and two full bathrooms.

Slide 23 of 27 Workshop. Located next to the main house, this workshop has a 16 ft main roll-up door, 2 additional roll-up doors on either side, and 2,400 square feet of interior space.

Slide 24 of 27 Exterior view. This view shows the proximity of the workshop to the main home.

Slide 25 of 27 Aerial view. This view shows how all the main parts of this property are arranged.

Slide 26 of 27 Solar. This house has its own solar system.

Slide 27 of 27 Aerial view. This image shows the entirety of the property as well as the surrounding neighborhood.