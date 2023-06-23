Homes under $600,000 available right now in Santa Rosa

Slide 1 of 18
1975 Northfield Drive, Santa Rosa – $599,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,412 square feet. Lot size: 3,794 square feet. Year built: 2011.
Built in 2011, this Northwest Santa Rosa is a two-story single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Living room.
The living room features a wall-to-ceiling picture window and wood flooring.
Backyard.
This backyard is kept easy to maintain with the use of gravel and bark for ground covering.
451 Pedrigal Place, Santa Rosa - $569,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,291 square feet. Lot size: 2,692 square feet. Year built: 2019.
Built in 2019, this newer two-story home is on a corner lot and features 1,291 square feet of interior space.
Living room.
This living room has wood floors and dual picture windows to allow plenty of natural light in.
Backyard.
The backyard is very cozy, consisting mainly of this cement patio area.
1485 Tammy Way, Santa Rosa - $579,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,198 square feet. Lot size: 2,479 square feet. Year built: 1998.
This 1998 house is in a prime location, close to public transportation, Finley Community Park, the Junior College, and downtown Santa Rosa.
Living room.
The living room features light wood flooring and an inset entertainment center - keeping electronics out of the way.
Backyard.
The backyard is low maintenance, with a sizable patio for entertaining, and gravel for ground.
913 Renee Court, Santa Rosa - $514,900
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,686 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1976.
Part of a foreclosure, this 1970s house is on a 5,998-square-foot lot and looks to have been taken care of but will still need work to get it up to move-in ready.
Living room.
The wood-burning fireplace in this living room forgoes a mantle for an entire wall of faux rock.
Backyard.
This backyard is sizable, with a pool that looks like it needs work to be usable again, or filled in to make more room for patios or a garden.
735 Milton Street, Santa Rosa - $565,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,243 square feet. Lot size: 3,999 square feet. Year built: 1948.
This historic house was built in 1948 and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Living room.
Though this house was built in 1948, this living room shows it has been well-maintained and upgraded through the years. This house also has paid solar and newly installed central AC.
Backyard.
The backyard is an open area with a lawn area that needs attention. This is where a new homeowner can create any type of backyard they prefer - from gardens, patios, or a pool if they choose.
346 Greenfield Circle, Santa Rosa - $515,000
2 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1979.
Located in the 55+ community of Oakmont, this 1979 house has wonderful mountain views as well as all the amenities of the neighborhood like swimming, tennis courts, shuffleboard, and a clubhouse close by.
Living room.
The living room has wood flooring and sliding glass doors leading to a back patio and access to the shared open walking areas and clubhouse.
Patio.
Instead of a large yard, there’s a small patio area for the homeowner to sit and relax before heading out to the pickleball court or golf course.