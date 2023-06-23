For Sale

Homes under $600,000 available right now in Santa Rosa

According to the real estate experts at California.com, Santa Rosa is a desirable place to live and here are the top three reasons why:

Location: Santa Rosa is uniquely situated to be a short drive to either the ocean, mountains, vineyards or the city of San Francisco.

Russian River: Santa Rosa is a short drive to the redwoods and the Russian River. There are outdoor activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, and hiking.

Moderate weather: Heat waves and atmospheric rivers aside, Santa Rosa usually enjoys moderate temperatures year round – with highs of 80 degrees in the summer, and lows of 34 in the winter.

According to Realtor.com, the current median home price in Santa Rosa is $875,000. The median sold price is currently $761,000, but there are still homes listed that come in even below this price.

