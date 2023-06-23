Homes under $600,000 available right now in Santa Rosa

Slide 1 of 18 1975 Northfield Drive, Santa Rosa – $599,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,412 square feet. Lot size: 3,794 square feet. Year built: 2011. Built in 2011, this Northwest Santa Rosa is a two-story single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room features a wall-to-ceiling picture window and wood flooring.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This backyard is kept easy to maintain with the use of gravel and bark for ground covering.

Slide 4 of 18 451 Pedrigal Place, Santa Rosa - $569,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,291 square feet. Lot size: 2,692 square feet. Year built: 2019. Built in 2019, this newer two-story home is on a corner lot and features 1,291 square feet of interior space.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room has wood floors and dual picture windows to allow plenty of natural light in.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is very cozy, consisting mainly of this cement patio area.

Slide 7 of 18 1485 Tammy Way, S­anta Rosa - $579,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,198 square feet. Lot size: 2,479 square feet. Year built: 1998. This 1998 house is in a prime location, close to public transportation, Finley Community Park, the Junior College, and downtown Santa Rosa.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The living room features light wood flooring and an inset entertainment center - keeping electronics out of the way.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is low maintenance, with a sizable patio for entertaining, and gravel for ground.

Slide 10 of 18 913 Renee Court, Santa Rosa - $514,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,686 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1976. Part of a foreclosure, this 1970s house is on a 5,998-square-foot lot and looks to have been taken care of but will still need work to get it up to move-in ready.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The wood-burning fireplace in this living room forgoes a mantle for an entire wall of faux rock.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This backyard is sizable, with a pool that looks like it needs work to be usable again, or filled in to make more room for patios or a garden.

Slide 13 of 18 735 Milton Street, Santa Rosa - $565,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,243 square feet. Lot size: 3,999 square feet. Year built: 1948. This historic house was built in 1948 and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. Though this house was built in 1948, this living room shows it has been well-maintained and upgraded through the years. This house also has paid solar and newly installed central AC.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is an open area with a lawn area that needs attention. This is where a new homeowner can create any type of backyard they prefer - from gardens, patios, or a pool if they choose.

Slide 16 of 18 346 Greenfield Circle, Santa Rosa - $515,000 2 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1979. Located in the 55+ community of Oakmont, this 1979 house has wonderful mountain views as well as all the amenities of the neighborhood like swimming, tennis courts, shuffleboard, and a clubhouse close by.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room has wood flooring and sliding glass doors leading to a back patio and access to the shared open walking areas and clubhouse.

Slide 18 of 18 Patio. Instead of a large yard, there’s a small patio area for the homeowner to sit and relax before heading out to the pickleball court or golf course.