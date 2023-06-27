For Sale

Santa Rosa mid-century modern estate on a hillside listed at $3,295,000

Built in 1954, this midcentury modern home has been updated and offers 3,280 square feet of living space on three different levels.

The chef’s kitchen and formal dining area are on the main floor, while the primary bedroom and living room are on the top floor. The bottom floor has another living room and the other three bedrooms, with access to the yard areas.

The backyard area is surrounded by old-growth oak trees, fruit trees, expansive decks for entertaining and a sizable custom pool.

3667 Montecito Avenue, Santa Rosa is listed by Robin L Gordon and Caroline A Johnson of The Agency

Click through our gallery above to preview this Santa Rosa mid-century modern estate on a hillside

