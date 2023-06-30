For Sale

What you can buy for under $1 million in Healdsburg

According to citystistics.com, Healdsburg is a great place for younger families to consider due to its suburban feel, low crime rate, and tight-knit community.

There are currently 142 homes for sale in the city with a median list price of $897,009. The median sale price of recently sold homes is $1,200,000.

Here are six houses currently listed that all are listed at under $1 million.

