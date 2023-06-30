What you can buy for under $1 million in Healdsburg

Slide 1 of 18 2011 Madrone Avenue, Healdsburg - $495,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 614 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1953. Originally known as the Camp Rose cabin, this 1953 house is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on an acre of land with an addition lot across the street that’s currently used for parking.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. Though this house has only 614 square feet of interior space, this living room is still roomy with sizable windows to allow natural light in.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This backyard is very low maintenance with a large cement patio taking up most of the area.

Slide 4 of 18 1706 Saddle Draw, Healdsburg - $990,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,488 square feet. Lot size: 5,227 square feet. Year built: 2000. Located in the Parkland Farms neighborhood of Healdsburg, this house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and almost 1,500 square feet of interior space.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This spacious room features wood flooring, large picture windows, and artistically inset lighting.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is majority gravel with a few mature trees and a storage shed.

Slide 7 of 18 224 Mountain View Drive, Healdsburg - $750,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,032 square feet. Lot size: 3,887 square feet. Year built: 1974. This recently updated 1970’s home is located in a 55+ community close to the Russian river.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The living room features wooden floors and a gas fireplace.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This yard is created to be extremely low maintenance and used mainly for relaxing instead of yard work, with a sizable cement patio occupying the majority of the space.

Slide 10 of 18 2367 N. Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $645,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 860 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1963. This small 2-story cabin has 1 bedroom and one bathroom on each floor, along with private river access.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Though this home is in the smaller side with 860 square feet of interior space, this room is relatively open and includes a large picture window.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. With private access directly to the Russian river, this house doesn’t necessarily need a big, landscaped yard.

Slide 13 of 18 102 Marion Lane, Healdsburg - $899,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 650 square feet. Lot size: 2,614 square feet. Year built: 1957. With 650 square feet of interior space, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is perfect for someone who’s ready to downsize.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This living room features wood flooring and a custom gas fireplace.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This easy-to-maintain backyard uses gravel for the patio and is meant for relaxing or visiting with guests.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 212 Orangewood Drive, Healdsburg - $729,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,266 square feet. Lot size: 3,485 square feet. Year built: 1971. Located in the Rivers Bend 55+ community, this 1971 house has access to the community clubhouse, pool, and walking trail next to the Russian river.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The living room features dark wood floors and leads directly to the backyard through large glass doors.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is low maintenance, with a cement patio and easy-to-care-for landscaping.