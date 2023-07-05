Decorist founder’s spacious Sonoma home listed for $12,500,000

Slide 1 of 27 6150 Grove Street Ext, Sonoma - $12,500,000.00 5 beds, 6 baths, 6350 square feet. Lot size: 6.54 acres. Year built: 1981. After driving up the twisty turns of Sonoma Mountain, this is the modernist architecture a visitor would first encounter. In addition to having views throughout San Francisco, this home has been meticulously cared for and updated since it was first built in 1981.

Slide 2 of 27 Living room. The first room encountered after entering this house is this living room with a solid wall of glass panes to take advantage of the exterior views as well as the natural light.

Slide 3 of 27 Living room. This living room view shows the custom staircase with a glass side rail.

Slide 4 of 27 Living room. This shows that even though the ceilings are 13-foot high, the use of large glass panes is carried on up to the higher level.

Slide 5 of 27 Media room. There’s a room set aside for watching movies, playing video games, or just relaxing.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 27 Kitchen. This is a view of the casual eating area set up at the kitchen counter.

Slide 7 of 27 Formal dining room. This formal dining area includes a long table with enough room to seat 12 people, custom lighting, skylight, and a triptych-style window giving panoramic views of the valley.

Slide 8 of 27 Stairs. The stairs up to the second level feature a glass-fronted reading/library room.

Slide 9 of 27 Library/sitting room. This sitting room is made to feel more rustic, with rough wood shelving and faux rock walls.

Slide 10 of 27 Sitting area. This area for sitting and relaxing is set aside on an upper floor if someone prefers to relax in a more open area.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 27 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom is spacious, with wood flooring, wall-length windows, and custom chandelier light.

Slide 12 of 27 Primary bathroom. This sizable bathroom has a spa-like shower, marble siding, and a large porcelain soaking tub.

Slide 13 of 27 Primary bathroom. This is a closer view of the soaking tub.

Slide 14 of 27 Primary bathroom. This inset vanity has enough space for two people to get ready for the day.

Slide 15 of 27 Media room. Located close to the main bedroom, this media room is another area to relax and entertain.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 27 Outside deck. Heading outside from the second story, there are multiple decks and patio areas.

Slide 17 of 27 Pool. There’s a pool with a built-in spa.

Slide 18 of 27 Pool. This close view of the pool shows an area set up close to it for lounging.

Slide 19 of 27 Outdoor kitchen. There’s a full outdoor kitchen for summer days dining al fresco.

Slide 20 of 27 Outdoor dining. This outdoor dining area has been set up close to the outdoor kitchen.

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 27 Bocce court. There’s a regulation-sized bocce ball court.

Slide 22 of 27 Ping Pong table. There’s a custom ping pong table.

Slide 23 of 27 Firepit. Located on the edge of the yard is this casual sitting/firepit area which is set to take advantage of the valley views.

Slide 24 of 27 Firepit. For those more interested in socializing than taking in the views, there’s this custom firepit closer to the house.

Slide 25 of 27 Guest house. This separate guest house includes its own garden and driveway.

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 27 Back of home. This view shows the entire back of this house.

Slide 27 of 27 Evening view. This is the view from the house during the evening.