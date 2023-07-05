Decorist founder’s spacious Sonoma home listed for $12,500,000

The spacious Sonoma house owned by Gretchen Hansen, CEO and founder of interior decorating site Decorist, is on the market for $12.5 million
This home is on 6.5 acres near the upper part of Sonoma Mountain and has over 6,400 square feet of interior space.
The interior spaces are crafted using materials such as white oak and marble and there are windows throughout to take advantage of the views and allow natural light in.
The living room features 13-foot ceilings, as well as a limestone fireplace. The primary bedroom suite also has a high ceiling, a sizable bathroom with a soaking tub and a private sitting room close by with direct access to a backyard deck.
The backyard area was made for entertaining, with an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, pool, bocce court, custom ping pong table, and a separate guest house that includes its own garden as well as a driveway.
6150 Grove Street Ext, Sonoma is listed by Caroline Sebastiani and Kristie Eddy of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Sonoma Brokerage
Photo credits: Provided by Caroline Sebastiani / Sotheby’s International Realty
Click through our gallery above to preview this home owned by the founder of Decorist