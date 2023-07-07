Homes with sizable porches currently available in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 451 Pedrigal Place, Santa Rosa - $569,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,291 square feet. Lot size: 2,692 square feet. Year built: 2019. Built in 2019, this newer two-story home has a traditional covered porch in the front with enough room to seat 2 people comfortably.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This room features wood flooring, and a large picture window facing the porch area. This makes is easy for individuals on the porch to speak with anyone inside if the window is open on hot days.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This backyard consists of a large cement patio set up with a picnic table and an umbrella for shade. There’s no planted yard, so yardwork is minimal.

Slide 4 of 18 1617 Jeffrey Drive, Petaluma - $735,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,397 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1964. This suburban Petaluma home has forgone a raised porch area but still has a sizable space for sitting on the porch area, as evidenced by the table and chairs.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room features light wood flooring, recessed lighting, and dual picture windows to take advantage of the natural light.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This yard is meant for outdoor entertaining, with a large cement patio and all-weather couches.

Slide 7 of 18 330 Walnut Street, Petaluma - $849,500 3 beds, 1 bath, 892 square feet. Lot size: 5,510 square feet. Year built: 1900. This small historical home, built in 1900, has just 892 square feet of interior space but a spacious porch out front.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Though built in 1900, this home has been well maintained and upgraded to keep the home in good shape, as shown by the newer carpet and recessed lighting.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The yard is low maintenance with bare ground and a few small bushes to keep watered.

Slide 10 of 18 782 Litchfield Drive Avenue, Sebastopol - $825,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 828 square feet. Lot size: 6,425 square feet. Year built: 1946. This historic house was built in 1946, and the porch has been updated with metal pipe railings for safety.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The interior of this home has been updated as well, with newer wooden flooring, recessed lighting, and fresh paint.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is sizable, and mostly low maintenance with a small lawn and bark taking up the last half of the yard.

Slide 13 of 18 229 N. Washington Street, Cloverdale - $729,000.00 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,643 square feet. Lot size: 5,412 square feet. Year built: 2005. This 1,643-square-foot house in Cloverdale was designed with a spacious porch.

Slide 14 of 18 Porch. This view of the porch demonstrates the best use of a porch with two seats set up to watch the comings-and-goings of the surrounding neighborhood.

Slide 15 of 18 Living room. This house does have central air conditioning, and the ceiling has been kept at a standard height to keep the cold air in the room.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 26813 Oak Knoll Terrace, Cloverdale - $945,000.00 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,498 square feet. Lot size: 1.1 acre. Year built: 1996. This spacious Cloverdale home has a very sizeable porch perfect for escaping the hot summer days.

Slide 17 of 18 Porch. This large style of porch is usually called a veranda, and in earlier times would wrap around the entire house. This porch can be used for entertainment or as a gallery room.

Slide 18 of 18 Living room. This house does have central air conditioning, and the ceiling has been kept at a standard height to keep the cold air in the room.