Stunning Sonoma estate with elevator listed for $3,599,950

This Sonoma home built in 1989 is on the market for the first time.

Sitting on 3.79 acres, it has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and an attached guest unit.

All the living areas, including the kitchen and primary bedroom, in the main house  are on the main level. There is an elevator to reach the additional rooms.

The primary bedroom has two walk-in closets, its own laundry room and a spa-like bathroom.

The kitchen has been recently updated with professional-grade Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances and a custom pantry.

All rooms have direct access to the backyard deck and a solar set-up with backup Tesla batteries. The backyard includes a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, a raised garden area and a five-car garage.

3650 White Alder, Sonoma is listed by Ben Leberthon of Coldwell Banker Realty

