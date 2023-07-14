Homes with unique curb appeal currently listed in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 750 Jonive Road, Sebastopol - $775,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 842 square feet. Lot size: 4.95 acres. Year built: 1986. Out in the woods of Sebastopol, this small home has only 842 square feet of interior space, but it’s located on a sizable 4.95 acres of land.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. To make the most out of the limited amount of space, this room is an open space whefre the kitchen and eating area are easily accessible.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. Instead of a landscaped yard, this house has access to 4.95 acres of redwood forest.

Slide 4 of 18 6476 Timber Springs Drive, Santa Rosa - $815,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,539 square feet. Lot size: 5,432 square feet. Year built: 1984. This unique home stands out because of its interesting architecture, lack of immediate neighbors on three sides, and a natural spring running right beside it.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room features a sharply angled, high ceiling competing with the horizontal, lower ceiling lines of the hallway/open space next to it and directly reflecting the exterior architecture.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. Close to Annadel park, the backyard is near the hiking trail and provides a serene area for relaxing and enjoying nature.

Slide 7 of 18 21684 Monte Vista Terrace, Monte Rio - $578,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 992square feet. Lot size: 6,756 square feet. Year built: 1911. Built in 1911, this historic home is surrounded by redwoods and is close to the Russian river.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Though just a cozy 992 square feet of interior space, this small home has been meticulously maintained and updated with fresh paint, artistically applied wooden wall siding and up-to-date lighting.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The river is just blocks away, but this house has a sizable back deck for entertaining or dining al fresco under the redwoods.

Slide 10 of 18 1367 Tilton Road, Sebastopol - $1,450,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 2,406 square feet. Lot size: 0.50 acres. Year built: 1990. This house looks loke a period-specific Victorian, but it was built in 1990 and has attention to small details throughout, making it a unique addition to this Sebastopol neighborhood.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room has wood flooring, and a custom wood handrail as an actual Victorian would, and an artistically stepped, unique ceiling treatment.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has a more modern treatment with a deck set up for outdoor dining and a spa underneath a pergola.

Slide 13 of 18 12855 Richardson Avenue, Guerneville - $329,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,217 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: N/A. Located in Odd Fellow’s park in Guerneville, this standard-looking house is all about how it’s carefully positioned to make way for this mature redwood tree.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This room features an entire faux-rock wall surrounding the gas fireplace, in keeping with the rustic area.

Slide 15 of 18 Aerial view. This overhead view of this home shows it’s on a dead-end street abutting the surrounding forest, and the care taken to accommodate the tree it’s built around can more clearly be seen.

Slide 16 of 18 9436 Argonne Way, Forestville - $519,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 792 square feet. Lot size: 5,000 square feet. Year built: 1954. This single-family residence is unique because the architecture is eye-catching and the style dates the house firmly to the 1950’s when it was built.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This house is 792 square feet of interior space, but this loving room makes it feel much larger with updated, recessed lighting and a light color palette.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. Though the interior may be on the small side, the home sits on 5,000 square feet of land, affording plenty of room for this freestanding storage shed.