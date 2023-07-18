Newly renovated Healdsburg estate listed for $4,950,000

Slide 1 of 25 1805 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $4,950,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,872 square feet. Lot size: 27.34 acres. Year built: 2022. This fully renovated house is made to feel like a sanctuary in the hills of Dry Creek, but it’s located just a short ten-minute drive from downtown Healdsburg.

Slide 2 of 25 Front of house. The view from directly in front of this house shows the generous use of large-paned windows which give a clear view of the open-space floorplan, even from outside.

Slide 3 of 25 Living room. Walking through the living room of this home, the same use of large windows is replicated, giving a clear view out into the backyard/pool area.

Slide 4 of 25 Living room. This view from the other side of the living room shows where the font entry is, the custom-planked ceiling, recessed lighting, and a wood-burning heater.

Slide 5 of 25 Stairway. This special-made staircase is by the front entry.

Slide 6 of 25 Kitchen. This kitchen is part of the large open living space and features granite counters and a farmhouse-style sink.

Slide 7 of 25 Interior. This overview of the interior open space illustrates how the kitchen, living room, and dining area are all in one space.

Slide 8 of 25 Kitchen eating area. This casual eating area is set up on the kitchen countertop to be a casual eating area.

Slide 9 of 25 Primary bedroom, This main room has direct access and a private back deck entry.

Slide 10 of 25 Primary bathroom. This en suite bathroom for the primary suite features dual sinks and a spa-like shower.

Slide 11 of 25 Laundry room. This laundry room has custom cabinets, a sink, and direct access to the backyard area.

Slide 12 of 25 Back patio. Located directly outside the kitchen area is this patio area under a pergola on the back deck.

Slide 13 of 25 Back patio. From this angle, the view from the patio area is shown to include a small lawn, pool, and mature trees.

Slide 14 of 25 Hot tub. This personal hot tub is at one corner of the deck.

Slide 15 of 25 Pool. This custom pool is just steps from the deck.

Slide 16 of 25 Bocce court. There’s a regulation-size Bocce court ready for friendly competition.

Slide 17 of 25 Fire pit and outdoor dining area. These areas for both dining and relaxing are carefully set up outside.

Slide 18 of 25 Outdoor dining area. This view shows that the dining area offers a clear view of the vineyard.

Slide 19 of 25 Fire pit. Located next to the dining area, this fire pit is also on the edge of the vineyards.

Slide 20 of 25 Raised garden beds. The professionally built garden beds are ready for new crops of vegetables each season.

Slide 21 of 25 Guest house. This antique barn has undergone a full renovation to create a comfortable guest house.

Slide 22 of 25 Guest house. There’s even a back deck for entertaining.

Slide 23 of 25 Guest house. Though small, this guest house has its own kitchen and dining area.

Slide 24 of 25 Guest house. The bedroom is in a loft area.

Slide 25 of 25 Aerial view. From above, this view shows the entire home surrounded by vineyards.