Newly renovated Healdsburg estate listed for $4,950,000

Located on over 27 acres in Healdsburg, this house was completely renovated in 2022 and features completely re-done interior spaces and Hem-Fir siding and Ipe decking, designed by Juancarlos Fernandez of Signum Architecture.
The backyard has also been renovated, with a gardenscape designed by Josh Chandler to complement the existing surroundings. There’s an orchard, raised gardening beds, and an over 7-acre vineyard in Dry Creek Valley AVA.
The yard is designed to be a perfect entertaining area with outdoor dining, a custom pool, a bocce court, a hot tub and a fire pit.
The property’s vintage barn has been turned into a guest house that includes a living room, kitchen and loft-style bedroom.
|1805 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg is listed by The WynneMorgensen Group of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage
Photo credit: Ned Bonzi for Sotheby’s International Realty
Click through our gallery above to preview this newly renovated estate in Healdsburg